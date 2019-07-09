Suspect in Wandermere shooting arrested in north Spokane

Spokane County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Spokane Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect in the Wandermere shooting around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to Corporal Gregory with SCSO, the suspect was taken into custody following a short pursuit. The arrest was made near Monroe and Rowan in North Spokane.

Authorities believe the suspect is responsible for shooting and killing a woman in her car north of the Wandermere Golf Club on Sunday. The victim was driving with two other people in her car, but they were uninjured. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Neither the suspect, nor the victim, have been identified.

