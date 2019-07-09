Suspect in Wandermere drive-by shooting identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man believed responsible for Sunday’s deadly drive-by shooting in the Wandermere neighborhood has been identified and booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.

Jonathan R. Andersen, 31, was arrested by Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Spokane Police Department officers on Monday evening.

Corporal Mark Gregory, who serves as the department’s spokesman, said Andersen was taken into custody near Monroe and Rowan after a short pursuit.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from incident earlier on Sunday near the Lowe’s in North Spokane. The victim had been there with a female friend and her boyfriend.

Based on interviews, authorities believe the victim approached Andersen at a carwash near the Lowe’s and gave him a purse, saying something to the effect that it was a mistake to take it. Investigators believe the purse in question belonged to Andersen’s fiancé.

The victim then reportedly went back to her vehicle and drove away. Investigators believe Andersen began following her.

Deputies said the victim pulled to the side of the road and tried to wave the car forward, but believe Andersen instead pulled up next to the victim and began firing a pistol before driving away.

The victim was driving with two other adults in her car at the time. The victim was the only person hit and witnesses said the suspect was believed to be in a red SUV. Gregory said a female passenger was in the car with Andersen at the time.

On Monday, deputies got information from a citizen that the red SUV was in the area of 100 W. Wedgewood.

Investigators located the unoccupied SUV and set up surveillance. They then got additional information that Andersen was inside an apartment nearby.

During the investigation, deputies also learned Andersen had a Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody felony warrant out for his arrest. The original charge was for second-degree assault.

Gregory said Andersen left the apartment soon after and got into the red SUV. Deputies then activated their emergency lights to attempt to get Andersen to stop, but he fled.

Deputies ultimately stopped Andersen with a PIT maneuver. He was removed from the SUV and taken into custody.

Gregory said Andersen admitted to using methamphetamine and said he had not slept in a long time. He denied using heroin, but admitted to carrying it around. Deputies found baggies of heroin near him when he was arrested.

Gregory also said Andersen denied any involvement or knowledge of the shooting, but indicated he knew about the stolen purse and recovery of it.

The murder weapon has still not been recovered.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.