Suspect hits power pole during pursuit, electrical lines fall on Moses Lake officer's patrol car

Moses Lake Police Department A power line fell on a MLPD officer's patrol vehicle when a suspect crashed into a power pole.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A power line fell on a Moses Lake Police officer’s patrol car when a suspect crashed into an electrical pole during a pursuit on Tuesday.

The pursuit started when the officer tried to stop 32-year-old James Milner on Patton Boulevard. Milner stopped briefly and reportedly said “I can’t go back to jail,” before taking off.

Milner tried to turn onto Westover, but ended up driving into a power pole and taking down a power line. One of the still-energized power lines landed on the officer’s patrol car and melted a portion of the light bar.

Milner then attempted to run away and left his passengers to fend for themselves in the midst of the electrical explosions, according to MLPD. A Grant County deputy was nearby and quickly took Milner into custody.

The MLPD officer was stuck in his car with the power line across his hood, but he was able to give suggestions to the passengers of the crashed vehicle who were walking around the downed power lines.

The officer stayed in his vehicle until the PUD arrived and removed the lines. The officer was not hurt.

Milner was booked into the Grant County Jail on outstanding warrants and will be charged with felony eluding and felony hit-and-run.

The PUD recommends that you stay in your vehicle if there are downed power lines near you. For more information on electrical safety, click here.