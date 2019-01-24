Suspect arrested in east Spokane homicide

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday morning around 9:30, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of east Cataldo.

Upon arriving, police confirmed that the situation was a homicide and started investigating.

25-year-old Ashley S. Horning was found to be the suspect and units began searching for her.

Two hours later, around 11:30, police confirmed that she had been taken into custody.

According to police, Horning was seen in the parking lot of the Safeway on Mission and Hamilton and authorities were called.

Steven's Elementary and other schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown during the situation. Those schools are no longer on lockdown.

According to police, the road and area will be blocked off while they are on the scene for several more hours.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.