Support children at Providence Pediatric clinics by buying a sub from Jersey Mike's

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, March 27, Jersey Mike's is donating 100 percent of their sales to Providence Health Care Foundation as part of the company's "Day of Giving".

Both Jersey Mike's in the Spokane area are participating all day and every dollar from each order will be donated.

Donations will benefit the Reach Out and Read program at Providence Pediatrics Clinics to help improve early childhood literacy. It's estimated that half of children entering kindergarten in Washington state have not developed the skills they need in order to be successful in a school environment.

The Reach Out and Read program gets pediatricians involved for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. Each child patient is given a book to take home during their doctor's appointment.

The funds that are raised from Jersey Mike's Day of Giving will be used to purchase and distribute books through certified Providence Health Care Reach Out and Read pediatricians.

