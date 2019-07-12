Superheroes 4 Kids week close to wrapping; learn how you can be a hero (no costume required)
SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning, it is Friday, July 12. Here are some top stories to start your morning:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department identified the eight officers involved in a shooting on the Fourth of July.
The Catholic Diocese of Yakima released a list of 16 priests and clergy members on Wednesday who it says committed acts of sexual abuse while in the church.
SUPERHEROES 4 KIDS: The week is wrapping up on an effort to raise $25,000 for the hospital and Children's Miracle Network, which helps support local kids and families dealing with serious injuries and illness. Learn how to support HERE.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane's historic Garland Theater up for sale
- SCRAPS reaches full capacity, reduces adoption fees through the weekend
- Missing 13-year-old boy found safe at north Spokane Walmart
- District court judge sides with Spokane Tribe in casino lawsuits
- Local businesses show support for teen facing neurological disorder
- Local organizations to protest migrant detention camps Friday night