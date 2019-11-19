News

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 07:50 PM PST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 07:50 PM PST

Sunshine in the forecast (after a little more rain)!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain will continue across the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area through Tuesday morning before the clouds and showers gradually decrease Tuesday night.

A cool, dry and stable weather pattern takes over Wednesday through Saturday with lots of sunshine and slightly cooler weather.

Our next chance of rain and snow moves in Sunday into Monday morning.

