Sunshine and 70s through the Labor Day weekend

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 05:41 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Our Labor Day weekend will bring us sunshine and 70 degree weather while wildfire smoke continues to be somewhat of a concern, mainly in the mornings.

Expect clear and dry conditions with high temperatures right around average for early September.

As of Friday, it doesn't appear that there will be any significant changes in our weather pattern for the next week.

