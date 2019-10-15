Sun and clouds expected Tuesday, then the rain returns
SPOKANE, Wash. - Your Tuesday will start off sunny with clouds and some potential showers moving in later in the day.
Spokane is headed for a high of 60 degrees Tuesday, which will be one of the warmer days in the past few weeks.
It will be cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping down to 40 degrees.
The rest of the week, we'll gradually cool down with wind and rain showers expected.
