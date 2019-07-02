Summer workout series returns to downtown Spokane

Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Numerica Summer Workout Series is returning to the Tribal Gathering Place in downtown Spokane. You can take part in the fun starting Monday, July 8.

The event is sponsored by Numerica Credit Union, and is in its fourth year of operation.

There are activities four nights a week, and each of them kick off at 7:15 p.m. and last between 45 minutes to an hour. Plus, the activities are instructed by local studios in Spokane.

Mondays : Barre with Pure Barre Spokane

: Barre with Pure Barre Spokane Tuesdays : Zumba and Cardio with Ragamuffin Fitness

: Zumba and Cardio with Ragamuffin Fitness Wednesdays : Yoga with The Union

: Yoga with The Union Thursdays: Yoga with Abide Yoga

“The Tribal Gathering Place overlooking the Spokane Falls is the perfect location to wind down and sweat out the stress,” says Elizabeth Hooker, marketing and programming director of the Downtown Spokane Partnership.

You will be able to enjoy the activities all summer long.

“Numerica is committed to fostering well-being in our community, and that includes all aspects of living well such as financial health, physical health, family togetherness, and reducing stress,” says Kelli Hawkins, Director of Communications at Numerica. “Our motto is ‘Life Moves. Live Well.’ It’s the perfect fit.”

Supplies are limited, so if possible, bring your own mats, towels, water bottles and shoes. There may be cancellations due to weather, so be sure to follow @downtownspokane on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for announcements.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.