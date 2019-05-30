Summer, is that you? A warm and sunny weekend on the way
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's more sunny, warm weather on the way!
Thursday will have sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees, but a slight chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
We'll remain in the 80s through the weekend, with Saturday bringing a high of 84. If you've been waiting to do any outdoor activities, this weekend is the time to do it!
