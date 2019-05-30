Summer, is that you? A warm and sunny weekend on the way

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's more sunny, warm weather on the way!

Thursday will have sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees, but a slight chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

We'll remain in the 80s through the weekend, with Saturday bringing a high of 84. If you've been waiting to do any outdoor activities, this weekend is the time to do it!

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.