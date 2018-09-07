Suicide prevention awareness on display for WSU football game

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Suicide prevention ribbons on the field at Martin Stadium at WSU

PULLMAN, Wash - When the Washington State University football team takes the field in its home opener of the 2018 season Saturday night, players and fans will be reminded of the promising young quarterback who ended his life earlier this year.

Suicide prevention awareness ribbons are now on the field at Martin Stadium at @WSUPullman. Tyler Hilinski will be on their minds when the @WSUCougFB team hits the field tomorrow night. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/QSF0Qd2U20 — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) September 7, 2018

Suicide prevention ribbons are painted on the field and Tyler Hilinski's family will raise the flag before the game.​​​​​​​

Hilinski's death rocked the Cougar nation and has led to serious discussions on campus about how to talk about - and, prevent - future suicides.

WSU Athletics announced last week a series of events in September to talk about suicide prevention and mental health.

WSU student-athletes created a public service announcement about the issue, which was released in time for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

WSU will fly the Hilinski's Hope flag alongside the Cougar flag at home games this season. Hilinski's family created the initiative in his memory to help support programs that destigmatize mental illness. WSU players are wearing #3 decals on their helmets to honor their teammate.

A feature on the Hilinski family will also air Saturday morning during College GameDay on ABC.