Suicide prevention awareness on display for WSU football game
PULLMAN, Wash - When the Washington State University football team takes the field in its home opener of the 2018 season Saturday night, players and fans will be reminded of the promising young quarterback who ended his life earlier this year.
Suicide prevention ribbons are painted on the field and Tyler Hilinski's family will raise the flag before the game.
Hilinski's death rocked the Cougar nation and has led to serious discussions on campus about how to talk about - and, prevent - future suicides.
WSU Athletics announced last week a series of events in September to talk about suicide prevention and mental health.
WSU student-athletes created a public service announcement about the issue, which was released in time for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
WSU will fly the Hilinski's Hope flag alongside the Cougar flag at home games this season. Hilinski's family created the initiative in his memory to help support programs that destigmatize mental illness. WSU players are wearing #3 decals on their helmets to honor their teammate.
A feature on the Hilinski family will also air Saturday morning during College GameDay on ABC.
