Substance treatment facility for local homeless people opens Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new substance treatment facility for Spokane's homeless community opened downtown on Tuesday.
Compassionate Addiction Treatment is a behavioral health agency running several outpatient programs, including medication-assisted treatment to help the homeless suffering from substance abuse.
The facility also accepts walk-in appointments. The only requirement to receive treatment is that clients have opioid use disorder and a desire to get better.
CAT provides a living room style space for those receiving treatment. Anyone is welcome to visit, have a cup or coffee, make art or participate in peer-supported meetings.
CAT is founded upon several core values, including empathy, compassion, inclusively, respect and relationships. To learn more, click here.
