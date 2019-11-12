News

Substance treatment facility for local homeless people opens Tuesday

Posted: Nov 12, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new substance treatment facility for Spokane's homeless community opened downtown on Tuesday. 

Compassionate Addiction Treatment is a behavioral health agency running several outpatient programs, including medication-assisted treatment to help the homeless suffering from substance abuse. 

The facility also accepts walk-in appointments. The only requirement to receive treatment is that clients have opioid use disorder and a desire to get better. 

CAT provides a living room style space for those receiving treatment. Anyone is welcome to visit, have a cup or coffee, make art or participate in peer-supported meetings. 

CAT is founded upon several core values, including empathy, compassion, inclusively, respect and relationships. To learn more, click here.  

