Study names Spokane the best city in America for freelancers

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is the best city in America for freelancers, according to a new study by Neighborhoods.com.

Researchers performing the study analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from more than 150 cities and compared those cities across five metrics.

Those included median rent, average internet speed, number of coffee shops per capita, income taxes and ease of getting around town.

The study found that Spokane’s median rent sits at $903. This should come as no surprise to any local, but Spokane has 16.4 coffee shops per 100,000 people.

Another Washington city, Vancouver, came in second place. As for the worst… if you are a freelancer, maybe avoid Lincoln, Nebraska.

