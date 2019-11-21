Students, parents encouraged to attend symposium on vaping in Spokane schools tonight

Copyright 2019 CNN Vaping, e-cigarettes.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Epidemic levels of young people are vaping.

As school leaders in Spokane grapple with how to curb the trend and protect our kids, they're inviting parents, teachers and students to a symposium tonight.

The Spokane Public Schools' board has been trying to address the issue for months. Board members are considering new ways to hold students accountable. At an October board meeting, they floated the idea of fining students caught vaping or even sending them to court.

But those are just considerations right now. Before making any decisions, school leaders want to hear from the community.

In a post on the district's website, SPS Board President Sue Chapin said "the symposium will be a must‐attend event for parents of students at any age. Unfortunately, we are seeing vaping becoming a problem with younger and younger students, and we need the help of families and the community to change that."

The symposium-- at North Central High School-- will begin with a community resource fair at 5 p.m. The formal program will begin at 5:45 p.m. with several presentations, panels, and breakout sessions with local healthcare experts. Read more details here.

North Central is located at 1600 N. Howard St., at the corner of Howard and Maxwell.