Students compete in "Hack-a-thon"

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - While some kids were home playing video games Friday night, a group of talented students were inside Spokane Valley Tech - making their own.

The second annual 'Hack-a-thon' hosted by ESD101 provided students in grades 6-12 the chance to show off their computer programming skills. Groups had less than 24 hours to program their own computer games.

Fueled by pizza and caffeine, students in eight small groups will spend most of the night coding.

The competition wraps up Saturday afternoon. Teams will present their games, and students will vote for the best one. Members of the winning team will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.