News

Student arrested for threat against high school

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 01:52 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 01:52 PM PDT

PULLMAN, Wash - A 16-year old Pullman High School student is under arrest, accused of using social media to make threats against his high school.

Pullman Police were notified about the threat around 10:30 Sunday night. The student reportedly told some of his friends on social media to avoid going to school Monday. The boy then allegedly posted emojis of a bomb and a gun.

Officer arrested the teenager at his home early Monday morning for threatening to bomb a school. He was taken to the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility.

The boy told officers he was joking and wasn't actually going to bomb the school. Pullman Police say they take the threat seriously and consulted with the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office before arresting him on Monday.

KHTR Radio contributed to this report

