Student arrested for leaving gun in car at Lake City High School

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene High School student was arrested Friday for having a gun in his vehicle on Lake City High School grounds.

The student was taken into custody at LCHS. There is no threat to any students at this time.

Coeur d'Alene Police Officer Jared Reneau said the student was cooperative with authorities when he contacted and ultimately taken into custody.

In the state of Idaho, it is illegal to possess a firearm or other deadly weapon while on the property of a school. The offense is misdemeanor.

