Stuckart surpasses Woodward in campaign donations

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ben Stuckart has surpassed Nadine Woodward in total campaign donations, according to the most recent filing with the Public Disclosure Commission.

The two mayoral candidates have each raised over $110,000 more than their competitors Shawn Poole, Jonathan Bingle and Kelly Cruz.

So far, Stuckart has raised $136,229.30 and spent $50,952.79. Woodward has raised $128,662.52 and spent $62,242.96.

PDC Website The latest update on campaign contributions in Spokane's mayoral race (July 16, 2019).

Woodward has led in campaign donations up until this point. She carries contributions from several individual donors, but also the Washington Association of Realtors PAC and Association of Builders and Contractors.

Stuckart's donations come from individual donors, but also several PACs, including the Washington Education Association PAC, Washington State Council of County and City Employees PAC and Spokane Fire Fighters Union PAC. Avista and the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund have also backed Stuckart.

At this point, Poole has raised over $18,000 and Bingle has raised over $11,500. Cruz has reported raising $2,000, which came out of his own pocket.

Learn more about who is donating to which campaign here.