Stuckart surpasses Woodward in campaign donations
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ben Stuckart has surpassed Nadine Woodward in total campaign donations, according to the most recent filing with the Public Disclosure Commission.
The two mayoral candidates have each raised over $110,000 more than their competitors Shawn Poole, Jonathan Bingle and Kelly Cruz.
So far, Stuckart has raised $136,229.30 and spent $50,952.79. Woodward has raised $128,662.52 and spent $62,242.96.
RELATED: Meet your 2019 Spokane mayoral candidates
READ: Woodward's communications director steps down, says she was asked to act against her values
RELATED: Stuckart dedicates portion of campaign site to his 'controversies'
Woodward has led in campaign donations up until this point. She carries contributions from several individual donors, but also the Washington Association of Realtors PAC and Association of Builders and Contractors.
Stuckart's donations come from individual donors, but also several PACs, including the Washington Education Association PAC, Washington State Council of County and City Employees PAC and Spokane Fire Fighters Union PAC. Avista and the Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund have also backed Stuckart.
RELATED: Which Spokane mayoral candidate leads in campaign contributions?
At this point, Poole has raised over $18,000 and Bingle has raised over $11,500. Cruz has reported raising $2,000, which came out of his own pocket.
Learn more about who is donating to which campaign here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Stuckart surpasses Woodward in campaign donations
- The 41st annual Cherry Pickers Trot returns Thursday at Green Bluff
- Two federal agents hurt in exchange of gunfire during Moses Lake drug bust
- New measles case confirmed in Seattle nurse
- Items stolen from local service member's vehicle days before deployment
- No one hurt in multiple car crash in Spokane Valley, traffic back-up now clear