Stuckart dedicates portion of campaign site to his 'controversies'

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart added a new page to his campaign website highlighting what he called “controversies” surrounding his time as Spokane’s City Council President.

“As your Council President, there are lessons I have learned the hard way. I’ve made some mistakes. There are votes taken that I regret. There are a few emails where I should’ve pressed ‘delete’ instead of ‘send,’” Stuckart said in a release.

Stuckart, who has served as City Council President for six years, said this is his way of being transparent with voters.

“My opponents will, no doubt, remind you of these mistakes in this election. That’s the nature of public service. And, honestly, negative campaigning often works,” Stuckart said in the release.

The tab includes 10 controversies identified by Stuckart; decisions he said have been brought up to him by members of the community. They include the instance Stuckart was found guilty of an ethics violation, gaveled two meetings when he disagreed with someone, and his decision to put rocks under the freeway to make homeless people move out of the area.

Under each listed controversy, Stuckart offers a response, saying each deserves “clarity and frankness.”

The controversies tab on www.benstuckart.com sits next to the “accomplishments” tab. Read more here.

