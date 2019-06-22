Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A fire is burning near the Turnball Wildlife Refuge.

CHENEY, Wash. - Three structures burned on Highway 904 near the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Friday. As of 12:10 p.m., the fire was lined.

Firefighters said the fire started in a shed, then moved to another shed and a third structure. Meantime, the fire was also burning grass and trees nearby.

Crew from Fire District 3 battled the structure fires, while Department of Natural Resources and Turnbull Wildlife Refuge handled the wildland fire.

Firefighters said a homeowner suffered minor burns.

It is unclear how many acres have burned.

This is a developing story.

