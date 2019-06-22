News

Three structures burn in fire near Turnbull Wildlife Refuge

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:38 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 10:35 PM PDT

CHENEY, Wash. - Three structures burned on Highway 904 near the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Friday. As of 12:10 p.m., the fire was lined. 

Firefighters said the fire started in a shed, then moved to another shed and a third structure. Meantime, the fire was also burning grass and trees nearby. 

Crew from Fire District 3 battled the structure fires, while Department of Natural Resources and Turnbull Wildlife Refuge handled the wildland fire. 

 

Firefighters said a homeowner suffered minor burns. 

It is unclear how many acres have burned. 

This is a developing story. 

