Three structures burn in fire near Turnbull Wildlife Refuge
CHENEY, Wash. - Three structures burned on Highway 904 near the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Friday. As of 12:10 p.m., the fire was lined.
Firefighters said the fire started in a shed, then moved to another shed and a third structure. Meantime, the fire was also burning grass and trees nearby.
Crew from Fire District 3 battled the structure fires, while Department of Natural Resources and Turnbull Wildlife Refuge handled the wildland fire.
Fire district 3 taking care of structure fire while DNR and Turnbull wildlife refuge takes care of wildland fire pic.twitter.com/5xPYsTyAL3— Ernie Vela (@ernievelaKXLY) June 21, 2019
Firefighters said a homeowner suffered minor burns.
It is unclear how many acres have burned.
This is a developing story.
