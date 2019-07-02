News

Structure fire closes portion of Mae Valley Road in Moses Lake

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 12:27 PM PDT

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Mae Valley Road between E 5th NE and Stoneridge Road NE was blocked Tuesday morning due to a structure fire in the area. 

 

 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office closed the road around 11:00 a.m., but did not say when the road would be reopened. GCSO asked that drivers take an alternative route. 

Crews from Fire District 5 responded to the scene to assist with the fire. Authorities did not provide any detail on the status of the fire. 

