Structure fire closes portion of Mae Valley Road in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Mae Valley Road between E 5th NE and Stoneridge Road NE was blocked Tuesday morning due to a structure fire in the area.

TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE :: 5400 blk Mae Valley Road :: Structure Fire :: Take alternative route - Media: Contact Fire District 5 for information. This message expires at 1:00 p.m. 07/02/19 https://t.co/GdY261HYoW pic.twitter.com/FOqkhaU7ew — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 2, 2019

The Grant County Sheriff's Office closed the road around 11:00 a.m., but did not say when the road would be reopened. GCSO asked that drivers take an alternative route.

Crews from Fire District 5 responded to the scene to assist with the fire. Authorities did not provide any detail on the status of the fire.

