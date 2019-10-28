Strong winds could impact your evening commute

SPOKANE, Wash. - Your Monday evening commute could be a windy one.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has extended a wind advisory to include Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and portions of the Upper Columbia Basin.

Sustained winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour will start in the afternoon and continue into the early evening. Gusts will reach up to 40 and 50 miles per hour.

These winds mean debris could come down in the road. Falling trees and branches are possible and it is best to get your trash cans and lawn furniture moved to a safe spot.

Isolated power outages are also possible.

This is your friendly reminder to stay focused and keep your eyes on the road. Texts and phone calls can wait.

Some snow is falling across the region, but Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker said it will not stick around.

