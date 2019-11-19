Stretch of Wellesley closing for 3 years to make room for North Spokane Corridor

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A stretch of Wellesley will close for 3 years to make room for North Spokane Corridor.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, Wellesley Avenue between Freya and Market Streets will close for three years to make room for the North Spokane Corridor.

The Wellesley Avenue interchange is expected to open at the end of 2022.

When fully complete, the freeway will be a 60-mile per hour, 10.5-mile long north/south road connecting to I-90 on the south end (just west of the existing Thor/Freya Interchange) and US 2 (at Farwell Road) and US 395 (at Wandermere) on the north end.

Interchanges along the corridor will be located at Trent Avenue (SR 290), Wellesley Avenue, Francis/Freya Street, Parksmith Drive, US 2 and US 395 at Wandermere.

Work on the North Spokane Corridor has been ongoing since 2001 and will cost approximately $879 million.

The goal is to decrease travel time, fuel usage and congestion, while improving safety on local arterials.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, travel time between Wandermere and I-90 will be shortened by about 12 minutes and the north/south freeway will lead to fewer trucks on arterials.