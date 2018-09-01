Stretch of Monroe Street reopens

SPOKANE, Wash. - North Monroe from Indiana to Chelan Street opened to vehicles and pedestrians Friday morning.

This stretch of road has been closed for construction since April. The revitalization project aims to make North Monroe safer for pedestrians with wider sidewalks and improved street lighting.

The newly paved road has also been reduced from five lanes to three lanes, with new landscaping along the way.

Businesses on Monroe were pleasantly surprised to see a few blocks of the road open.

The road construction has been tough on several businesses including Baskin Robbins and Prohibition Gastropub.

Tammy Thomas, owner of Baskin Robbins, says business dropped 20% during the road closure.

"I'm very excited to see the road open, we have a huge turn out today," said Tammy Thomas, owner of Baskin Robbins.

Jill Leonetti, owner of Prohibition Gastropub, says the construction slowed down business and at times, she admits, it was a stressful experience.

"Big sigh of relief first of all and just really excited- it looks really nice," said Jill Leonetti.

"Sidewalks are much safer and it's going to be a lot safer for people to cross the street," she added.

Both business owners hope the new and improved north Monroe will drive new customers their way. The remaining stretch of Monroe, from Grace to Kiernan is still closed. The entire project is estimated to be complete sometime this fall.

