Stormy Creek fire at 79 acres, 10 percent contained
ENTIAT, Wash. - The Stormy Creek Fire about 18 miles northwest of Entiat is now at 79 acres, and is 10 percent contained.
The fire started on private property and moved to national forest lands Sunday because of windy conditions.
All level 2 evacuations in areas near Stormy Creek have been dropped to level 1.
So far, no structures have burned. More than 100 personnel are assigned to this fire, with more arriving Monday evening.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
