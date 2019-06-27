Storm wreaks havoc across Grant County

Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has reported wildfires, fallen trees, and power lines down across Grant County amid Wednesday night's storm.

Everyone is asked to stay inside and stay safe until the storm passes.

Thunder and lightning causing wildfires, falling trees and power lines down all over central and south Grant County. Stay indoors until this storm passes. pic.twitter.com/2E9F7NsVPp — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 27, 2019

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.