Storm wreaks havoc across Grant County

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 07:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:48 PM PDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has reported wildfires, fallen trees, and power lines down across Grant County amid Wednesday night's storm. 

Everyone is asked to stay inside and stay safe until the storm passes. 

 

