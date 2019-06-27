Storm wreaks havoc across Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has reported wildfires, fallen trees, and power lines down across Grant County amid Wednesday night's storm.
Everyone is asked to stay inside and stay safe until the storm passes.
Thunder and lightning causing wildfires, falling trees and power lines down all over central and south Grant County. Stay indoors until this storm passes. pic.twitter.com/2E9F7NsVPp— Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 27, 2019
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Rover.com expands its Spokane offices
- Spokane Housing Authority breaks down what's led to 3-year affordable housing waitlist
- Water rescue underway in Silver Lake
- Local food truck makes specialty dishes to show support for migrants, refugees
- Hooptown, USA: Here's everything you need to know about Hoopfest 2019
- Kendall Yards Night Market cancelled due to severe weather threat