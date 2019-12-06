Ski season, is that you? Storm will bring snow to N. Idaho mountains this weekend

N. IDAHO - A Pacific storm could bring some widespread snow to local mountains this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Spokane is predicted the storm to be large and strong. It is expected to impact a good portion of the west throughout the weekend.

4 News Now weather forecaster Mark Peterson said the North Idaho mountains will be the winner in the snow race. Lookout Pass and Silver Mountain could get between 1-3 inches of snow during the day on Saturday, with 3-5 inches of accumulation happening Saturday night.

The NWS predicts Sandpoint and Schweitzer could see one to three inches of accumulation.

The storm will bring rain and some winds to the lower elevations Saturday and Sunday. As a result, Mt. Spokane could see a bit of snow.

