Storm damages tree with unique story, couple hopes to save it
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gnarled tree limbs still block the entrance to the Leeper's home, near Manito Park. Snow and wind toppled the Magnolia tree outside that home early Wednesday morning.
"We opened the blinds and saw the tree was knocked over," Jolene Leeper said.
Leeper doesn't want to just chop it down though. It's more than just the look of the tree that Leeper loves.
"It's a really pretty Magnolia tree that gets pretty pink blooms in the spring, so we were kind of sad," Leeper said.
Leeper was sad to see the tree fall because of the plant's history. She said it was planted by the previous homeowners. It was one man's gift to his wife on their anniversary.
"We called an arborist and they're going to come Monday to see if we can save it," Leeper said.
