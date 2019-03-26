STOMP returns to Spokane in April
SPOKANE, Wash. - STOMP is returning to Spokane for two nights in April.
The international percussion group will play the First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 2 and 3.
STOMP formed over 20 years ago as a street performance in the United Kingdom. Now, the group has grown into an international sensation that has performed in more than 50 countries and for more than 24 million people.
Tickets are available at wcebroadway.com. They can also be purchased by calling 800-325-SEAT or at the TicketsWest box office.
