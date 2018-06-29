Stolen vehicle catches fire, suspect flees

SPOKANE, Wash. - A stolen vehicle caught fire early Friday morning during a pursuit, but the driver of that vehicle fled on foot once the fire started and was not located.

Early Friday morning around 4:30 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 9500 block of N. Normandie. The witness said two men arrived at the location in a white Dodge truck and one of them stole a black Honda with Oregon license plates.

Deputy Matthew Ennis saw the Honda, closely followed by a white Dodge, heading north on Hazard Rd. near Woolard. Deputy Ennis started to pursue the two vehicles, activating his emergency lights and siren. The driver of the Honda accelerated to a high rate of speed. The driver of the Dodge maintained his speed and did not yield for Deputy Ennis, forcing him to pass the Dodge in the opposing lane.

During the pursuit the Honda hit a large dip in the road, causing the vehicle to start smoking. Just north of Wild Rose Rd., Deputy Ennis saw a plume of smoke in the distance ahead of him. As he crest a hill in the road, he noticed the Honda parked in the roadway, smoking, and unoccupied.

Not much later, the white Dodge approached the scene where Deputy Ennis ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The driver of the dodge - 26-year-old Harley M. James - was ordered to the ground. Deputy Ennis then noticed large flames coming out of the Honda, which quickly engulfed the car. Spokane County Fire District 4 responded and extinguished the fire.

A perimeter was established and a K9 search for the driver of the Honda was conducted but he was not located.

A witness identified James as the driver of the Dodge truck during the vehicle theft. A check of his name revealed his driving status was suspended; an interlock device was required and the Dodge he was driving had an altered/expired permit.

Dispatch advised James had a confirmed warrant for his arrest for the same three violations from a previous contact. With this information, James was arrested for the warrant and new charges. During a search, a folded piece of tinfoil, containing several pieces of a brownish colored substance was found in his pocket. The substance tested positive for heroin during a field test.

James was booked into the Spokane County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, third-degree driving while suspended, failure to have an interlock device, and a trip permit violation in addition to the warrant.