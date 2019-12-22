Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you waited until this Saturday to finish up last-minute Christmas shopping, you're not alone.

Super Saturday is the biggest shopping day of the year, according to the National Retail Federation, with more than 145 million people participating.

"The last Saturday before Christmas has become the biggest shopping day of the year, and we expect an impressive turnout by procrastinators and those who just want to take advantage of really good deals," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

For Sandra Wirtz and her daughter Jenny, who's home visiting from college, the last-minute shopping had less to do with procrastination and more to do with quality time.

"Life gets busy but at the same time, it's finally a time I can actually get the same time available with her," said Wirtz. "We planned this months ago to meet some other people and it was all about just being festive with each other as well as the shopping. The shopping wasn't mainly the goal, it was just to spend time with my beautiful daughter."

Of all holiday shoppers, 56% bought their last gift during the week before Christmas, and 62% are expected to participate in Super Saturday, the NRF said.