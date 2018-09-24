News

Steven Branting to appear at Northtown Barnes and Noble for book signing

  • Ashley Seto

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 04:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 04:05 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Award winning historian, author and lecturer Steven Branting is making his first Spokane appearance.

Four of his seven books tell the stories of Idaho's most historic community, and will be available at Branting's book signing and reading. Each of the titles he will be promoting takes a notable look at the unique history of Lewiston, Idaho.

Branting will be at the Northtown Barnes and Noble from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29.

