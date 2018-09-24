Steven Branting to appear at Northtown Barnes and Noble for book signing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Award winning historian, author and lecturer Steven Branting is making his first Spokane appearance.
Four of his seven books tell the stories of Idaho's most historic community, and will be available at Branting's book signing and reading. Each of the titles he will be promoting takes a notable look at the unique history of Lewiston, Idaho.
Branting will be at the Northtown Barnes and Noble from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29.
Previous Story
South Boundary Fire Protection District sued as former commissioner faces rape charges
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Level 2 evacuation notice lifted for I-90 fires
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Union Gospel Mission uniting community for World Homeless Day
- Woman arrested for arson for downtown Spokane apartment fire
- South Boundary Fire Protection District sued as former commissioner faces rape charges
- Steven Branting to appear at Northtown Barnes and Noble for book signing
- Level 2 evacuation notice lifted for I-90 fires
- Over a hundred veterans depart Spokane International Airport on honor flight