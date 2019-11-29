News

Staying in Eastern Washington? Here's where you can watch the Apple Cup

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 10:53 AM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:30 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're staying away from Seattle today, but still want to catch the Apple Cup, there are plenty of ways to do so. 

Restaurants and bars across the Inland Northwest will be holding viewing parties and offering both drink and food specials for fans.

Here's where you can watch: 

Spokane

PRESS – 909 S Grand

Boombox Pizza – 221 N. Division St

GLOBE Bar and Kitchen – 204 N Division Street 

The Fieldhouse Pizza and Pub – 4423 W Wellesley Ave

Flatstick Pub – 618 W Main Ave - One dollar of every beer poured goes to Hilinski’s Hope 

The Backyard Public House – 1811 W Broadway Ave

The Viking – 1221 N Stevens St

Palouse Bar and Grill – 2912 E Palouse Highway

The Ref Sports Bar – 14208 E Sprague Ave

Pullman

Paradise Creek Brewery Restaurant – 243 SE Paradise St

Paradise Creek Brewery Taproom – 505 SE Riverview St

Village Centre Cinema – 1085 SE Bishop Blvd

