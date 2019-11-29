Staying in Eastern Washington? Here's where you can watch the Apple Cup

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're staying away from Seattle today, but still want to catch the Apple Cup, there are plenty of ways to do so.

Restaurants and bars across the Inland Northwest will be holding viewing parties and offering both drink and food specials for fans.

Here's where you can watch:

Spokane

PRESS – 909 S Grand

Boombox Pizza – 221 N. Division St

GLOBE Bar and Kitchen – 204 N Division Street

The Fieldhouse Pizza and Pub – 4423 W Wellesley Ave

Flatstick Pub – 618 W Main Ave - One dollar of every beer poured goes to Hilinski’s Hope

The Backyard Public House – 1811 W Broadway Ave

The Viking – 1221 N Stevens St

Palouse Bar and Grill – 2912 E Palouse Highway

The Ref Sports Bar – 14208 E Sprague Ave

Pullman

Paradise Creek Brewery Restaurant – 243 SE Paradise St

Paradise Creek Brewery Taproom – 505 SE Riverview St

Village Centre Cinema – 1085 SE Bishop Blvd