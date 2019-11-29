Staying in Eastern Washington? Here's where you can watch the Apple Cup
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're staying away from Seattle today, but still want to catch the Apple Cup, there are plenty of ways to do so.
Restaurants and bars across the Inland Northwest will be holding viewing parties and offering both drink and food specials for fans.
Here's where you can watch:
Spokane
PRESS – 909 S Grand
Boombox Pizza – 221 N. Division St
GLOBE Bar and Kitchen – 204 N Division Street
The Fieldhouse Pizza and Pub – 4423 W Wellesley Ave
Flatstick Pub – 618 W Main Ave - One dollar of every beer poured goes to Hilinski’s Hope
The Backyard Public House – 1811 W Broadway Ave
The Viking – 1221 N Stevens St
Palouse Bar and Grill – 2912 E Palouse Highway
The Ref Sports Bar – 14208 E Sprague Ave
Pullman
Paradise Creek Brewery Restaurant – 243 SE Paradise St
Paradise Creek Brewery Taproom – 505 SE Riverview St
Village Centre Cinema – 1085 SE Bishop Blvd
