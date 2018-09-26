State continues efforts to kill some members of wolf pack
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state officials have determined that wolves from a pack in northeast Washington have injured five additional calves, and they continue efforts to kill some pack members.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday the attacks occurred in Ferry County and were conducted by wolves from the Old Profanity Territory pack.
The agency has already killed one member of the pack, and says it will continue efforts to kill more to stop the depredations.
Some environmental groups are outraged by the wolf hunt.
The Center for Biological Diversity tried unsuccessfully to block the hunt in court, saying that killing wolves ignores science and goes against the wishes of many in the state.
Wolves have come into conflict with ranchers since moving back into the state early this century.
