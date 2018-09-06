Start of LimeBike test run sparks helmet questions

SPOKANE, Wash. - This story on the start of a pilot bike-share program in Spokane prompted questions from several KXLY viewers about helmets.

On Tuesday, Limebike sent its lime green bikes and electric scooters out in to the streets of Spokane for a two month test run. The city is considering full implementation of the program next spring.

An app connects users to the bikes and scooters and gets them on their way. The service doesn't provide helmets, which cyclists in the city of Spokane are required by municipal code to wear. That code can be found here.

KXLY has reached out to the Spokane Police Department for more information about how - and how often- this law is enforced, and requested information from the Municipal Court about how many citations are issued for helmet law violations.