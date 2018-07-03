STA implements second phase of fare increases Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - The second phase of STA fare increases was implemented on July 1, 2018.

The increases are part of STA's new fare structure plan, the first phase of which was implemented in July 2017.

In July 2016, the STA Board of Directors approved the new fare structure. Based on public input, the board opted to phase the change over a two year period.

Revenue generated by the increases will be used to help pay costs of running the buses.

You can find the full list of fare changes here, and more information on the plan here.