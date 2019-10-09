Crash near Fairchild Air Force Base sends one to the hospital via life flight

Creative Commons

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital by life-flight following a two-car crash at State Route 2 and Wood Road early Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the patient did not have life-threatening injuries.

Update-SR2 at Wood Rd



Roadway has reopened although troopers remain on scene as tow trucks work to clear.



One patient transported by air ambulance with non life threatening injuries. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 9, 2019

The intersection was closed, but reopened just before 7:30 a.m. Troopers said they would stay on scene until tow works cleared the involved vehicles.