Crash near Fairchild Air Force Base sends one to the hospital via life flight
SPOKANE CO., Wash. - One person was taken to the hospital by life-flight following a two-car crash at State Route 2 and Wood Road early Wednesday morning.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the patient did not have life-threatening injuries.
Update-SR2 at Wood Rd— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 9, 2019
Roadway has reopened although troopers remain on scene as tow trucks work to clear.
One patient transported by air ambulance with non life threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed, but reopened just before 7:30 a.m. Troopers said they would stay on scene until tow works cleared the involved vehicles.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Some Avista customers may not get power back for more than two days
City of Spokane
Next Story
Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by storm
- Kids home from school? Here's a few ideas of what to do today
- Fuel tanker spill closes westbound lanes of I-90 near Vantage Bridge
- Mother returns frozen beef her son stole from Soap Lake restaurant, police say
- House of Charity temporarily expanding services due to weather conditions
- Crash near Fairchild Air Force Base sends one to the hospital via life flight