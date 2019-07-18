News

SPS school board postpones $459 million budget vote

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:29 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a meeting Wednesday night, board members with Spokane Public Schools postponed a $459 million budget vote.  

According to a spokesperson with SPS, the board wants more time to consider how to spend the reserve fund. 

The proposed budget is 6 million less than last year’s. So far 106 employees have been let go, including 32 teachers. Additional cuts were made to the administration, technology services and other departments. 

Members have until August to make the necessary changes.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS