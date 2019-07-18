SPS school board postpones $459 million budget vote

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a meeting Wednesday night, board members with Spokane Public Schools postponed a $459 million budget vote.

According to a spokesperson with SPS, the board wants more time to consider how to spend the reserve fund.

The proposed budget is 6 million less than last year’s. So far 106 employees have been let go, including 32 teachers. Additional cuts were made to the administration, technology services and other departments.

Members have until August to make the necessary changes.