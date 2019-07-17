News

SPS goes digital with new events app for parents

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is going digital with a new app that will give parents updates on school events, without the hassle of digging for crumpled fliers at the bottom of a backpack. 

Peachjar is a free digital service that, starting August 1, will send information to parents through a downloadable app. 

According to a release from SPS, parents will receive an email with a username and password. Parents will then be given the option of how often they want to receive updates. Those updates will come in the form of digital flyers, showing up in the app’s virtual backpack. 

The system is specifically for school-approved flyers, and is paid for by community partners for posting purposes. 

