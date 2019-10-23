SPS announces the first make-up day following October snow storm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools announced that school will be in session on Monday, January 27.
This is to make-up for the snow day on October 9.
Originally, it was a day off for students and staff, but was designated as a make-up day in the event of inclement weather. The School District builds these days in, in case they call off school for any number of reasons.
This time, it was the violent snow storm in early October that left three inches of snow, as well as trees and branches littered across Spokane streets.
