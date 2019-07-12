SPS and the City transfer property to build two new middle schools, library

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is holding a public hearing on Monday, July 22, regarding a property transfer with Spokane Public Schools. The transfer will be used to build two new middle schools and a library.

As part of a recent partnership, the City will give two properties, located at 1250 E. North Foothills Drive and East 63rd Avenue & South Altamont Street, to SPS for two new middle schools. In return, the City will receive property near 2904 E Sprague for a new library.

“Creating value for our citizens through collaboration and partnerships is a major component of the City’s joint Administration and Council Strategic Plan, One Spokane,” said Mayor David Condon.

“The partnership we have developed between schools, parks, and libraries is a huge success for our the health of our community. We should all be proud.”



