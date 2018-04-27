Spread the love on April 28th and #StandForKindness

Social movements encouraging kindness and human love are the type we are thrilled to promote. Tomorrow Saturday, April 28 is International Pay It Forward Day where 85 countries will come together to "create a ripple of kindness felt around the world." So whether you pay for someone's coffee, write them an uplifting message, or give someone a reason to smile — you're making a difference. Use #StandForKindness to share your simple act of goodness with the rest of the world.

To tell us more about this empowering movement, United States Pay It Forward Ambassador Darleen Santore joins our RightThisMinute hosts via Skype. So, prepare for one amazing day tomorrow and be sure to draw a heart on your palm. It's time to get your kindness on.