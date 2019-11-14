Sportsplex construction to permanently close part of Cataldo Ave starting Friday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Cataldo Avenue will be permanently closed to traffic between Howard and Washington Streets starting Friday as crews begin work on the new Sportsplex project.

Dean Avenue, just north of Cataldo, will not be closed to traffic, but will be impacted by construction activity and the removal of 28 parking meters.

Lydig Construction, who is leading the project, has developed a signage plan to help coordinate traffic in and around the site. Those signs will be put up on Friday.

In the meantime, if you are attending an event at the Spokane Arena, give yourself more time to find parking and to arrive at the venue.

Construction on the sportsplex will continue into the summer of 2021. The 180,000 square foot indoor facility will hold a 200-meter banked track with space for wrestling mats, as well as basketball and volleyball courts.

The new complex is expected to increase local tax revenues by $2 million and bring in at least $30 million in economic impact.

