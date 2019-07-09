Spokatopia expands to 2-day outdoor festival with night activities and camping options

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past five years Spokatopia, the annual outdoor recreation festival at Camp Sekani Park and Boulder Beach, has grown in popularity. After over 5,000 participants last year, it seemed like the time to make it a 2-day event!

The event prides itself on having something for everyone; whether you are looking to give an activity a try for the first time, or consider yourself an expert. Even for those who aren't active and are going to support a loved one, there's something to enjoy! From biking to stand-up paddle boarding, rock climbing to kayaking. A hammock garden will even be set up as well as food trucks and live music in the evening.

You can check out a full list of activities here.

Admission to Spokatopia is free, but if you'd like to test out equipment, take a ride on a bike or take a class, you must purchase a demo pass. There are different levels of passes, you can learn about them here.

For some, there might just be too much to pack in to one day. If you don't want to retire home afterward, as you plan to stay late for the treasure hunt and movie, there are a limited number of camping spaces available and they must be reserved in advanced. You can do so by clicking here.

