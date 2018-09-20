Spokane's Out of the Darkness walk surpasses fundraising goal ahead of event

SPOKANE, Wash. - September is Suicide Prevention Month.

All month around the country, people are walking to raise awareness and support those struggling. On Saturday, the Out of Darkness walk will be happening in Spokane.

Hundreds of people have already signed up and joined teams; more than any year before. Organizers have now surpassed their fund-raising goal, bringing in over $30,000 before the event even starts!

Local organizers are working tirelessly to get ready for the walk, that comes at a time, when our nation and our community need to talk about suicide prevention. The event is put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Mary Mattie, an organizer of the event shared, “volunteers are people who are suffering, maybe struggling with depression, mental illness, or are passionate about preventing suicide. Or people who have suffered a loss. I fall in to that third category.”

Mary lost her 16 year-old grandson Isaiah 3 years ago to suicide.

“He was a student at Shadle High School. He was a drummer in their drum core. He was a very talented, loving young man who just suffered from depression and it killed him,” she shared.

The loss has turned her world upside down. Isaiah was her only grandson.

“He left a big hole in our lives.”

In the last three years it's been a struggle; searching for answers, trying to cope and wanting to help.

She explained, “after Isaiah’s death, I just felt compelled that I have to do something. Anything! Whatever I can do.”

The Out of the Darkness walk has now given her that chance.

“The walk is a very hopeful event,” Mary added.

Mary is the only member of her family who participates. She says they all grieve in their own way and that's okay.

In the three years she's been involved, she's forged many friendships with people who walk alongside her, and she hopes to make more this year.

“Just by your physical presence, you are making a statement that you are supporting prevention, de-stigmatizing mental health issues and that you are supportive of people suffering.”

Preregistration closes Friday at noon, but you can sign up the morning of the walk, Saturday, September 22nd in Riverfront Park. Registration begins at 8am. The walk starts at 10am.

A resource fair with veteran support groups and members of the local, medical community will be present.

For more information on the walk, click here.