Spokane woman warns of scam she says is 'too good to be true'

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman who was offered several hundred dollars as part of a scam has now taken it upon herself to warn others.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it is,” said Stacey Jones.

Jones says she was suprised on Wednesday when she received a cashier’s check for nearly $2,000 in her name… and some time sensitive instructions.

“I was like no, this is not right,” said Jones. “But it looks legitimate.”

The letter attached said Jones was chosen to be a secret shopper. The scammer claimed to be from a survey company working with Moneygram.

Jones was told to deposit the check into her bank account- she could keep $500 for her time but the rest of the money needed to be sent back through Moneygram within 48 hours. She then was told to visit two local branches and rate her experience.

Banks are required to make funds from deposited checks available within days, but uncovering a fake check can take weeks. You’re on the hook when the check bounces.

“I don’t have that kind of money,” said Jones.

Stacey says she’s thankful she’s not a victim. In fact, she’s getting the last laugh.

“They spent almost $8 sending it to me.”