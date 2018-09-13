Spokane woman gets more than $2,000 from Citibank... and you might, too!
Company to send refunds to 1.75 million people
SPOKANE, Wash. - Keep a close eye on your mail. What may look like a bill from Citibank, could actually be a refund.
One KXLY employee received a check yesterday for $2,019.01.
"I was completely shocked," she told KXLY. "This is a credit card account that has been closed for years. It's not even a card I still have. The letter said Citibank had been charging too much interest on the card for seven years."
As a result of a mistake that Citibank discovered, some cardholders who were eligible for an interest rate reduction didn’t get one. Others people received less of a reduction than they were entitled to.
If you’re going to get a check from Citi, there’s nothing you need to do, a bank spokesperson says. The refund will come automatically in the mail.
Keep your eyes open.
If you'd like to read more about what went wrong at Citibank and what they're doing about it now, please click here.
