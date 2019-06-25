Spokane woman becomes first mother to hit buzzer on Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior

TACOMA, Wash. - On Monday, Sandy Zimmerman became the first mother to complete an American Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

Breezing through the challenges to a roaring crowd, the 42-year-old Spokane native conquered the course just shy of four minutes.

Zimmerman, a mother of three, is a Gonzaga graduate, where she played college basketball. Currently, she teaches physical education in Spokane.

The Ninja Warrior event was held in the Tacoma Dome, where she won a national Judo competition as a young girl. Only nine other women have completed the course, and she will have another chance to compete further in the city finals on August 12.

