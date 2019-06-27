Spokane woman arrested, released, crashes car hours later

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a woman who was booked into jail on Wednesday for driving with a suspended license, and released, only to crash her car again and flee the scene.

According to a release, 39-year-old Erin Edwards was stopped when police noticed her brake lights weren’t working and her Buick was missing a front plate. While Edwards was pulled over, police discovered she was also driving on a suspended license.

Edwards was booked into Spokane County Jail and later released. Just hours later, police responded to calls of a crash at 2nd and Spokane.

Edwards was reportedly driving northbound on Spokane St. when she drove through a stop sign, attempted to cross three lanes of traffic, and hit a Ford F150. That Ford then crashed into the Marilee Apartments.

According to witnesses, Edwards then fled on foot. Police are still looking for Edwards, who was last seen westbound on 3rd Ave, near Goodwill. She was last seen wearing a purple tie dye tank top and torn black leggings.



